The Grant Union boys basketball team turned up the heat in the fourth quarter Friday against Union to win their third straight league game, 57-39.
The Prospectors, trailing by 4 points in the fourth quarter, prevailed in the end.
"We kept believing in ourselves the whole way through, said head coach," said Prospectors head coach RC Huerta.
Six-foot-three senior, Tristan Morris scored a game-high 19 points and got another slam dunk in the fourth quarter in the Prospectors come back.
Teammates Mason Morris and Mason Gerry scored a combined 18 points in the effort as well.
The Prospectors are now 11-5 overall and 6-1 in league play.
Next, up, the Prospectors host Heppner (9-8, 4-3) Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
After a difficult loss to Enterprise last week, the Lady Pros fell to Union 47-30.
"They played physical, they played hard and everyone did their job tonight," said head coach Kristi Moore. "Union is just a tough team to beat."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.