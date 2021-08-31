A coach’s preseason poll ranked the Grant Union boys cross country team fifth overall in Divisions 1A-2A.
Sonna Smith, Grant Union’s boys cross country head coach, said the team has all but two returning runners from last year’s squad. Smith noted in a Monday email the team was ranked eighth in the state for Divisions 1A-2A at the end of last season.
This season, Smith said, the team has two new freshman boys to round out the team, Logan Randleas and Reid Dole.
She said the girls team did not get ranked in the top 10. However, she pointed out they compete in divisions 1A-3A, a much larger pool.
The girls team, Smith said, did not lose any runners last season, and this year, she said, they added two freshmen Eliza Ashley and Maddie Bailey, a sophomore Alyssa Catalani and a junior Emma Schlarbaum.
Seventh Street Complex Time Trials
Boys
Brady Dole: 18:34
Quinn Larson: 20:31
Logan Randleas: 22:08
Max Bailey: 22:59
Skylar Boyd: 23:33
Reid Dole: 24:36
Landon Boyd: 25:27
Girls
Maddie Bailey: 24:33
Kate Hughes: 25:50
Abbie Justice: 29:23
Riley Robertson: 30:30
Alici Archibald: no time
Emma Schlarbaum: no time
Alyssa Catalani: no time
Paige Weaver: no time
