JOHN DAY — The nightcap of a full night of basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Grant Union High School featured a 2-1 Prairie City/Burnt River boys squad facing off against a 1-1 Grant Union team with county bragging rights on the line.
Led by Ryland Beil’s 14 points, the Division 2 Prospectors edged out the Division 1 Panthers 46-42 to push their record to 2-1 on the season and claim Grant County basketball bragging rights for the rest of the season. This matchup was the only scheduled meeting between the two schools in the 2022-23 basketball season.
The first quarter started with the Panthers striking first and maintaining a brief lead before the Pros regrouped defensively and found their groove offensively. Beil had nearly half (six) of his points in the first quarter and helped the Pros outscore the Panthers 13-8.
The Panthers would recover in the second quarter, as the Prairie City/Burnt River team would outscore the Pros 11-7 in the period to come to within one point at halftime. The Panthers headed into the locker room down 20-19 with momentum appearing to be on their side.
The Panthers would take their first lead in the game since early in the first quarter at the beginning of the third. It was short-lived, however, as the Pros once again adjusted on defense and wound up outscoring the Panthers 14-11 in the third and take a 34-29 lead into the final quarter of play.
The fourth quarter saw the Pros shoot 10 free throws as the final minute of the contest turned into strategic fouling on the part of the Panthers with the hope that missed free throws would lead to Panther scoring opportunities. The Pros only made half of those free throws, but that was enough to hold off a late Panther surge and protect their home court by securing a 46-42 win.
Along with Beil’s 14 points, Talon VanCleave added 11 for the Pros. Cash Madden rounded out the top scorers for Grant Union, finishing with seven points.
Top scorer for the Panthers was Tucker Wright, who finished with 11 points. Wes Voigt added 10 for Prairie City/Burnt River and Eli Wright added six on three-of-four shooting from the field.
Grant Union coach RC Huerta said he knew the game against the Panthers wasn’t going to be easy, but preparation and execution got them through.
“We knew Prairie was going to be tough. We just stuck to the game plan and got it done. Proud of our team, no doubt,” he said.
Huerta also praised his opponents and said he knows good things are coming for them.
“Much respect to Prairie," he said. "Those boys will do well, and I’ve got nothing but love for ‘em.”
Both teams will be in action again on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, in the 13 Mile Shootout, a two-day tournament played at both schools.
The Pros will take on Faith Bible School in a 4:30 p.m. game at Prairie City High. The Panthers will tip off against Adrian at 7:30 p.m. in the same gym.
The action shifts to Grant Union High School on Saturday. The Panthers are up first this time, taking on Faith Bible at 2:30, with the Pros facing Adrian in a 5:30 game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.