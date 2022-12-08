JOHN DAY — The nightcap of a full night of basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Grant Union High School featured a 2-1 Prairie City/Burnt River boys squad facing off against a 1-1 Grant Union team with county bragging rights on the line.

Led by Ryland Beil’s 14 points, the Division 2 Prospectors edged out the Division 1 Panthers 46-42 to push their record to 2-1 on the season and claim Grant County basketball bragging rights for the rest of the season. This matchup was the only scheduled meeting between the two schools in the 2022-23 basketball season.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.