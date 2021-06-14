After hearing the news that Crane’s boys basketball team had to cancel last week’s game, Prospectors head coach RC Huerta did not want to let precious game time slip away ahead of the team’s game against Weston-McEwen.
Huerta selected two of his seniors to pick varsity and junior varsity players for a scrimmage game.
Pros assistant coach Jesse Gosnell, who coached one of the teams, said the athletes had things they needed to work on and had a “perfect” opportunity to work on them.
“It worked out pretty good,” Gosnell said. “It was a bad situation, but it turned out pretty good.”
Jordan Hall said the game was not stressful, and the team had a lot of fun on the court.
“Playing with your teammates is always good,” Stokes said. “One way or another, Grant Union wins.”
Peyton Neault said it was “very weird” to have inside jokes with the other team, but it was fun.
Neault said he was surprised at how much of a good time he and the team ended up having.
“I thought it was going to be like a practice,” he said. “But it was like being out in the park.”
The team had not played a “pick-up” game against one another since middle school.
Stokes said the coaches structured the game. Each team had a coach running their offense, like a real game. He said since he and Hall were named captains, they both hoped to coach their teams.
“They said no to that,” Stokes laughingly said.
While everybody won, Hall’s team came out on top in the scrimmage game, 45-33.
Hall’s team consisted of Quaid Brandon, Cooper Peterson, Drake Euding, Till Winegar, Talon Van-Cleve and Eli Wright.
On Stokes’ team were Neault, his brother Parker, Eric Cully, Andrew Hunt, Tucker Wright and Sheldon Lenz.
