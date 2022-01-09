JOHN DAY — After winning their first league game Friday, Jan. 7, a decisive 53-38 victory over Enterprise, the Grant Union boys basketball team fell to Heppner 68-37 on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Heading into Saturday's game against the No. 7-ranked Mustangs, the Prospectors had an uphill battle ahead of them. Nonetheless, the squad put up a fight.
"We tried," Prospector senior Parker Neault said after the game. "They're big, fast and know what they're doing."
Neault said the game got off to an "OK" start, but the team did not make shots they needed and struggled to even get the ball to the hoop.
In the first period the Pros held their own, and at one point chipped away at Heppner's lead to get within four points, but the Mustangs opened it up and by the end of the first half, the score was 35-17.
Nonetheless, Neault said the team had improved, getting faster and finding themselves in the right spots defensively.
Ultimately, the team's success in their next league game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, against Pilot Rock will need to revolve around defense, Neault said.
Grant Union's head coach RC Huerta shared the same sentiment at the end of Saturday's game, but with one addition.
"We have to do a better job to execute our game plan and play better defense," Huerta said. "As long as you execute the game plan, things are going to get better."
As for Saturday's game, Huerta also noted that Heppner is a big, strong, athletic and well-coached team. However, Huerta said, the Pros still need to stick to their game plan.
"They (Heppner) executed the game plan better than us today," Huerta said. "And we have to get better at doing that ourselves."
Sophomore Sheldon Lenz and freshman Charley Knowles combined for 18 points, with nine apiece, and led the Pros' offensive effort.
Knowles, who entered the game in the fourth quarter, knocked down a pair of three-pointers and a two-point field goal, and was one of two at the free-throw line.
Meanwhile Lenz knocked down three field goals and made three out of four free throws, while Neault also made three out of four free throws and scored four from the field for a total of seven points.
Freshmen Lukas Blood and Ryland Beil finished the game with four points apiece. Blood scored all his points at the free-throw line, while Beil knocked down a pair of field goals.
Sophomores Talon VanCleave and Eric Culley combined for four points on a couple of field goals.
Next up, the Pros will host Pilot Rock on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. to make up for the Dec. 30 cancellation.
