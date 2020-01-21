After a tough loss on Friday, the Grant Union boys basketball team clobbered Weston-McEwen 61-30 Saturday in their sixth league game of the season.
Out of the gate, the Prospectors scored 16 points in the first quarter and held Weston-McEwen to 2 points. Grant Union poured on 14 more points by the end of the first half. The halftime score was 30-12.
Six-foot-three senior Tristan Morris was two for four at the free-throw line and finished with a game-high 20 points.
“We played our game tonight,” said Morris.
Head coach RC Huerta said his team shot and passed the ball well.
Sophomore Austin McKrola and Junior Devon Stokes scored a combined 24 points and both were one for two at the free-throw line.
Prospectors lose a tough one to Pilot Rock
After four straight wins in league play, the Grant Union boys basketball team lost to Pilot Rock 72-59 Friday.
Huerta said the team learned valuable lessons.
“Sometimes you have to lose tough games to learn and grow,” said Huerta.
Next up, the Prospectors (10-5, 5-1) go on the road to face Enterprise (5-6, 1-6) Jan. 24.
Team nominated for sportsmanship award
Grant Union athletic director and principal Ryan Gerry announced at the school board meeting Jan. 15 that a game official nominated the boys basketball team for the Oregon School Activities Association sportsmanship award.
Game officials have the opportunity to submit a form to OSAA for a team that exhibited exceptional sportsmanship after each contest. At the end of a season, the OSAA sportsmanship award committee selects a winner from each sport.
According to Gerry, this is Grant Union’s first nomination. OSAA implemented the award in 2018.
“Coach Huerta and his coaching staff have brought a newfound enthusiasm to the program and high level of expectations for players on and off the floor,” said Gerry.
