The Grant Union boys basketball team split wins over the weekend, winning their third straight game over Union Friday, 57-39, but falling to Heppner by 6 points, 74-68, on Saturday.
In Friday’s game, the Prospectors trailed by 4 points in the fourth quarter after senior Tristan Morris, who shot for a game-high 19 points, started a rally after dunking over a Union defender.
“We kept believing in ourselves the whole way through,” said head coach RC Huerta. “It’s all about belief in ourselves and keeping positive thoughts. That’s what Blue Mountain basketball is all about.”
Huerta added he has a lot of respect for Union and their program.
“It’s always a dog fight when we play them,” he said.
Positive thinking certainly played a role after the referee called a technical foul on Morris’ fourth quarter dunk after he celebrated.
The call did not seem to phase the 6-foot-3 senior one bit.
“I just it let it go and put my head down and kept playing,” Morris said.
Huerta said that, “by the letter of the law,” he agreed with the call.
“(Morris) was being a passionate young kid,” Huerta said.
Teammates Mason Morris and Mason Gerry scored a combined 18 points in the effort as well.
Union’s head coach Odin Miller said it was a tough loss for his team.
“We were up by 4 points at the fourth quarter, and we lost, not much more to say than that,” Miller said.
The Grant Union boys team is now 11-5 overall and 6-1 in league play.
Next up, the Prospectors host Heppner (9-8, 4-3) Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
