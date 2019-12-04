The Grant Union Prospectors claimed a 42-37 victory over the Burns Hilanders Dec. 4 in a game that came down to the final seconds.
Defense carried 2A Grant Union as the team held 3A Burns to less than 40 points in the Prospectors' opening game of the season in John Day.
"Tristan Morris, with 19 points, he attacked the basket really well tonight and handled the pressure extremely well with some defensive stops, and Devon Stokes' defense was stellar and did a great job bothering the best player from Burns," said Grant Union head coach RC Huerta.
In the first half of the game, Grant Union and Burns were close with both defenses dominating. Grant Union had slight lead, 25-21, at the half.
The Prospectors took off in the third quarter, scoring 13 points with 6 from Morris. The team held Burns to 5 points in the quarter.
Grant Union had a 12-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, but Burns began to come back, taking advantage of multiple turnovers and free throw opportunities.
"We need to take care of the basketball better, and we had too many turnovers," said Huerta. "We gotta learn how to close teams out, and we have to work on improving our communication."
With nine fouls in the fourth quarter against Grant Union, it gave Burns the opportunity to score 7 free throw points, which helped narrow Grant Union's lead to 3, 40-37 with 35.4 seconds left in the game.
Burns fouled Morris in the final seconds, sending him to the free throw line. Morris made both to seal Grant Union's 5-point win.
"I felt like we attacked the basket well, and our second half rebounding also improved, which helped us win," Huerta said. "Our bench overall did a really great job and helped with the win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.