The Grant Union boys and girls teams hosted 12 other cross country squads for the Gold Rush Run on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day in preparation for the district meet at the end of the month.
Both the boys and girls squads finished in sixth place on the afternoon, with the Prospectors having one individual medalist at the meet.
The top three teams in the meet on the girls side were Burns, Heppner and Baker, which finished with scores of 36, 51 and 58 points. Top three teams for the boys were Baker, Crook County and Heppner, with scores of 46, 57 and 73 points.
The Grant Union girls team finished with 137 points and was paced by Maddie Bailey. Bailey finished 21st out of 44 runners in the 5,000-meter varsity race with a time of 23:33.1.
Other Lady Pro runners finished 31st, 32nd, 33rd and 40th. The fastest time of the second wave of Lady Pro finishers was run by Aliciana Archibald, who finished with a time of 25:07.3.
Macy Carter posted a time of 25:30.2, followed Abbie Justice with a time of 26:02.0 and the lone freshman on the ladies squad, Jamie Van De Hey, who finished with a time of 29:01.7.
The Grant Union boys team finished with 136 points and was led by Brady Dole, who was the team’s sole medalist on the afternoon. Dole finished in sixth place out of 56 runners in the 5,000-meter varsity race with a time of 16:34.6.
The next-fastest runner for the Pros was Quinn Larson, who finished 29th with a time of 18:26.9. Landon Boyd and Tyler Parsons weren’t far behind Larson, finishing 38th and 39th, respectively.
Boyd finished with a time of 19:45.1 while Parsons finished the race with a time of 20:02.6. Other racers for the Pros were Skylor Boyd, who finished with a time of 20:24.2, and Benjamin Finley, who finished with a time of 25:30.6.
Grant Union cross country coach Sonna Smith said her team ran a great race in preparation for the district meet in Pendleton. “They ran very well. This course is flat and a lot of hard surface, so it gives outstanding times,” Smith said.
“My whole boys team has the best times they’ve had all season. It doesn’t hurt that it’s a home course, too,” Smith added.
The girls team also logged some of their best times todate, setting both squads up to run their fastest races of the season at the district meet. “Most of them felt good about their races, so that’s always nice, because we’re going into district next week and we wanted to have a positive race before district,” Smith said.
Smith also said the race course at Seventh Street was good preparation for the district meet due to the courses being similar in nature. “Pendleton, we start out on grass and run a little longer than (we do) here. Then we go to a section where they’re running on pavement again and they finish up on grass,” she said.
“This course has less grass than Pendleton but it has the same start on grass and finish on grass. That is actually one reason we made it that way, so they would be ready for Pendleton,” Smith said.
The boys’ goal for the district meet is a top three finish, which would guarantee them a trip to the state meet. The girls have had some injuries, according to Smith, so their goal is to get to the district meet healthy and run the best race they can as individuals.
The 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 cross country championships will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Community Park in Pendleton.
