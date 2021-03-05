The Grant Union Prospectors cross country teams competed in their first competition of the year at the Heppner Ice Breaker Meet in Heppner March 3.
Senior Sisay Hurty from Stanfield/Echo led the boys 5,000 meter open with a time of 17:19.5.
For Grant Union, sophomore Brady Dole was the top finisher in sixth with a time of 20:11.4. Sophomore Quinn Larson was 10th at 20:53.4, sophomore Max Bailey was 16th at 22:27.7, freshman Skylor Boyd was 20th at 23:28.8, freshman Landon Boyd was 21st at 23:51.3, senior Jesse Randleas was 23rd at 24:10.6 and junior Cole Ashley was 25th at 28:07.8.
Junior Kallyn Wlikins from Condon led the girls 5,000 meter open with a time of 22:27.3.
For Grant Union, junior Katelyn Hughes was the top finisher in seventh with a time of 27:18.0. Freshman Abbie Justice placed ninth at 28:15.7, freshman Aliciana Archibald placed 10th at 28:39.0, junior Riley Robertson placed 13th at 30:31.8 and junior Audrey Walker placed 15th at 31:25.7.
The teams next compete March 11 at the Stanfield Fun Country meet in Stanfield, with the time to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.