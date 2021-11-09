As Mark Twain once said, it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.
Twain’s quote could not have been more true for Grant Union’s football team this season.
Justin Hodge, a senior, said the fact that a 13-man roster of not-so-big guys made it to the postseason is proof positive that the size of a team is not the most important factor.
“Size doesn’t matter,” Hodge said. “It’s what you put into it is what you’ll get out of it.”
The Pros, who went into their first playoff game without four of their starters, fell 59-6 at Lakeview on Friday, Nov. 5, to end their season.
Hodge, who played the final contest of his high school career on Friday, said it was a rough last game.
However, he was glad of the time he got to spend with his teammates.
Parker Neault, a senior, said the team made it all worthwhile this season.
Neault said the Prospectors played better against Lakeview than the final margin might suggest, pointing out that the Honkers only scored 19 in the first half.
When the second half started, Neault said, the Grant Union team was worn out.
Neault concurred with Hodge about that the size of the team and pointed out that the squad evolved over the course of the season.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of size,” Neault said. “We had what we had, and we had to deal with it and adapt over time.”
Jason Miller, Grant Union’s head football coach, said he was proud of how the team stuck together to finish the season for the team’s three remaining seniors. Additionally, he said he was proud of the way the team battled in each of their league games.
For example, Miller pointed out that the Pros played against teams with up to 20 players in every game, while the Pros had up to 13.
“Our kids played through pain and exhaustion,” Miller said.
Miller noted that eight points separated the squad from a 5-2 regular-season record, instead the 5-2 they finished with. The Prospectors went 3-3 in league play and were ranked 16th overall.
