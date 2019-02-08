The Grant Union Prospector girls are league champions after making a big leap over the Enterprise Outlaws in the fourth quarter Friday for a 58-45 win.
The teams kept the game tight in the first three quarters of the battle, with Grant Union up 13-12 in the first, up 28-27 in the second and down 37-35 in the third.
Prospector junior Baylee Combs infused some energy into the game for Grant Union in the final 8 minutes, scoring 2 points at the start and going 1-1 at the free-throw line. Just 1 minute later Combs landed a 3-point shot.
Grant Union would continue on to outscore Enterprise 23-8 in the fourth for the win.
"Baylee came off the bench, hit some good points for us and really got the girls going," said Prospector head coach Kristi Moore. "That fired them up, and we were able to pull out in the end."
"It was a great night," Moore said. "We knew Enterprise was coming in, and they wanted to play their very best, and so we knew we had to play our very best. It was senior night - hopefully now we'll have another home game, but that was the last home game of the regular season and they just came in fired up, ready to win."
Prospector Kaylee Wright scored a game high of 17 points followed by Madi McKrola with 16.
Grant Union was strong on defense as a team, including senior Marissa Smith who also sank a 3-point shot in the first quarter.
"Going into the district tournament No. 1 is an amazing feeling," she said. "We kept our intensity high the whole game, and it paid off."
She added, "I'd like to thank the community for coming out and supporting us and being an awesome crowd."
Grant Union faces the Stanfield Tigers Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and the 2A Blue Mountain Conference Tournament is next Friday and Saturday in Pendleton.
Grant Union stats
Kaylee Wright: 17 points (two 3-pointers, 5-6 free throws)
Madi McKrola: 16 (2-6 free throws)
Hailie Wright: 10 (one 3-pointer, 3-4 free throws)
Baylee Combs: 8 (one 3-pointer, 1-1 free throw)
Marissa Smith: 3 (one 3-pointer)
Tyler Blood: 2
Kaytlyn Wells: 2 (2-4 free throws)
