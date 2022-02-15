From left, Grant Union seniors Paige Gerry, Lauryn Pettyjohn, Audrey Walker and Carson Weaver throw up high fives for fellow senior Paige Gerry on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during team introductions ahead of the Lady Pros’ final home game of the season against Stanfield.
Grant Union's Carson Weaver (3), a senior, evades Stanfield defenders Alexis Shelby (4), a senior, and Mazie Reeser (5), a freshman, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the Lady Pros' final home game of the season.
From left, Stanfield's Rheanna Rivera sets to shoot a free throw as Grant Union's Carson Weaver and Paige Gerry position themselves for a rebound Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the Lady Pros' Senior Night game.
JOHN DAY — The injury of a key starter and the emotions that come with Senior Night were contributing factors in the Grant Union girls basketball team’s 56-28 loss to Stanfield on Saturday, Feb. 12, as the Lady Pros played their final home game of the season.
Grant Union coach Jason Miller said senior Grace Taylor’s injury during the 61-40 loss to Union on Friday, Feb. 11, made Saturday’s game difficult.
“It was a challenge without Grace,” Miller said. “She is a key performer for us. Also, the emotional toll with her injury and Senior Night was apparent in the first quarter.”
The Lady Pros, clearly at a disadvantage against Stanfield, the No. 2 team in the Blue Mountain Conference, held their own.
Seniors accounted for all of Grant Union’s scoring. Paige Gerry led the team with 12 points, while Riley Robertson and Carson Weaver poured in seven and five points, respectively. Raney Anderson and Audrey Walker combined for four points.
Miller said the Lady Pros will face Heppner in the first round of the Blue Mountain Conference District Tournament on Friday, Feb. 18, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Miller said the squad is a “fantastic” group of girls who work hard, and coaching them has been a “blast” this season.
“I am really proud of the progress they have made and how they approach basketball and life,” Miller said.
