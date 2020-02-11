The Grant Union girls basketball team snapped its three-game losing streak, handing the Lady Rockets a 45-13 loss Friday and pulling out a nail-biter against Weston-McKewen 39-36.
In Friday’s game, Baylee Combs scored a team-high 12 points with two 3-point shots. Tyler Blood and Kaytlyn Wells combined for 12 points in the effort.
With two starters out sick, head coach Kristi Moore told her team before the game the goal was to push.
“These girls play with a ton of heart and really stick together through tough times,” Moore said. “I am really proud of them.”
Blood said the team played well, and they played together.
“We had great ball movement and executed our plays very well,” Blood said.
Wells said the team’s great chemistry and camaraderie is why the team is winning more games.
“We really just stick together, and that shows on the court,” Wells said.
Moore said she has been most impressed by how the girls fight. She said Saturday’s game was a great example.
“They fought through a lot of adversity and got the win,” Moore said.
She has also been impressed with how the team is getting back on the defensive end of the court.
On Saturday, Moore said Baylee Combs stepped up and took the lead.
“Combs frustrated the other team,” the coach said.
“Good defense and rebounds is how teams win games, “ Moore said.
For a younger team to internalize that is key as the girls head into the postseason, Moore said.
The Lady Prospectors are 7-13 overall and 5-6 in league play as they head into next week’s game at home, Feb. 14, against Stanfield (18-4, 8-2). The girls tip-off at 6 p.m.
