The Grant Union girls basketball team picked up a pair of league wins over the weekend.
The girls team kept the momentum going from their win big win Friday, and blew-out Weston-McEwen 42-16 Saturday, upping their overall record to 5-10 and 3-3 in league play.
“We played with a lot of intensity,” said senior Kaytlyn Wells.
Grant Union girls take down Pilot Rock Friday
Friday, the Prospectors picked up a road win, 41-29 at Pilot Rock.
“They took lots of great shots and played great offense,” said Grant Union girls basketball head coach Kristi Moore.
The Lady Prospectors go on the road to face Enterprise (11-2, 3-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
