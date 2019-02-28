The Grant Union girls kept the first half close against the Coquille Red Devils, but the Prospectors fell 54-36 in the state quarterfinal battle Thursday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Prospector Hailie Wright lit up Grant Union's side of the scoreboard first, with a layup scored off her steal. Wright had three steals in the first quarter, and Madi McKrola had one steal. The pair combined for 11 points to Coquille's 14.
The teams each scored 11 points in the second.
Prospector Abby Lusco came in to score 4 points early in the quarter, and McKrola added 2. Kaylee Wright stole the ball and scored on a fast break. Near the buzzer, Hailie Wright landed a 3-pointer, and Coquille led 25-22 going into halftime.
It seemed the Red Devils couldn't miss a shot in the third, scoring 17 points while holding Grant Union to 5.
Hailie Wright and Kaylee Wright both went 2-2 at the free-throw line, and McKrola added 1-2.
Red Devil Morgan Baird scored 8 of her 22 points in the fourth, including 6-6 at the free-throw line in the final two minutes.
McKrola, who had 14 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal, was named the Moda Health Player of the Game for Grant Union.
Baird, who had 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals, was Player of the Game for Coquille.
Grant Union (No. 9) will face Central Linn (No. 5) in the first round of consolation games at 9 a.m. Friday at Pendleton High School. The winner will continue, playing for fourth and sixth place at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Grant Union stats
Hailie Wright: 9 points (one 3-pointer, 2-2 free throws), 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals
Kaytlyn Wells: 4 rebounds, 1 assist
Kaylee Wright: 3 points (2-2 free throws), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 1 steal
Madi McKrola: 14 points (4-6 free throws), 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Marissa Smith: 2 rebounds
Baylee Combs: 3 points (one 3-pointer), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Abby Lusco: 4 points, 1 rebound
Tyler Blood: 4 points (2-2 free throws), 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal
Alcie Moore: 3 rebounds, 1 assist
Grant Union shot 22 percent from the field (12-55), and they hit 10-15 free throws at 67 percent. The Prospectors had 11 offensive and 22 defensive rebounds.
Coquille stats
Halle Layton: 4 points (2-4 free throws), 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Carlee GeDeros: 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Abbey Dieu: 10 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals
Drew Wilson: 9 points (3-5 free throws), 2 rebounds, 2 steals
Morgan Baird: 22 points (8-8 free throws), 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals
Raeleeann Jackson: 2 points, 1 rebound
Bailey Higgins: 1 rebound
Maya Salazar: 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 block, 1 steal
Saige Galino: 2 points
Haley Van Pelt: 2 rebounds
Coquille shot 42 percent from the field (20-47), and they hit 13-20 free throws at 65 percent. The Red Devils had 11 offensive and 32 defensive rebounds.
