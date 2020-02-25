The Grant Union Prospectors girls basketball team saw its season end in a 47-32 loss to Heppner in the first round of the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
The Lady Pros, who were one and two against the Mustangs during the regular season, had their work cut out for them. In their first matchup of the season, the Grant Union girls team won by a point, 31-30, and the second time Heppner won by 5 points, 45-50.
Grant Union had won their last three games and evened up their league record to 6-6 heading into districts. The Lady Pros’ win on senior night, besting Stanfield 56-49, gave them added momentum entering the tourney.
In Friday’s game, the Lady Pros held their own. Senior Kaytlyn Wells scored 13 points, and the team shot the ball well. But the Mustangs outscored Grant Union in a 21-7 run in the fourth quarter to earn the win.
The top two teams from the league, Union (12-0, 23-3) and Stanfield (8-4, 19-7), automatically qualified for the state tournament, and four at-large spots went to the four highest ranked teams in the state who did not automatically qualify for the state tournament. Grant Union finished the season ranked 25th with with an 8-14 overall record.
Grant Union head coach Kristi Moore said her team made great strides throughout the season.
“As I look back on the season, I am proud of each player as they worked hard to be the best player and teammate they could be,” she said. “They fought through adversity and showed improvement through the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.