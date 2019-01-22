The Grant Union Prospector girls basketball team, No. 4 in the OSAA standings for 2A teams, is on an eight-game winning streak after beating the Stanfield Tigers 53-47 in John Day Friday and the Union Bobcats 55-41 on the road Saturday.
On Friday, Prospector Hailie Wright led her team with 18 points followed by Madi McKrola with 17.
Prospector Kaylee Wright, a starter, was out for the game with an ankle injury.
Hailie hit a 3-point shot to start. Then Stanfield moved ahead early in the first quarter.
Grant Union caught up and held a slim lead, 12-11, going into the second and stayed ahead.
Wright rebounded and put up a shot at the halftime buzzer.
The Prospectors outscored the Tigers 15-8 in the second for the 27-19 lead.
McKrola scored 9 points in the third quarter, including 1-1 at the free-throw line. Wright hit her second 3-pointer for the night along with a 2-point shot, and Baylee Combs and Alcie Moore each added 2.
“We focused on our defensive game allowing us to shut down the primary scorers for both teams,” said Grant Union head coach Kristi Moore, adding that rebounding was key in both games.
“On Saturday, we were able to work into the posts allowing our post players to take advantage of the one-on-one game,” she said. “The team set a goal to win our league, and they are working every day to accomplish the goal.”
Grant Union is leading in the Blue Mountain Conference with a 7-0 record, followed by the Enterprise Outlaws (5-2) in second and the Heppner Mustangs (5-2) in third.
In conference action, the Prospectors face the Pilot Rock Rockets (1-6) on the road Friday at 6 p.m., and Grant Union hosts Heppner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Grant Union meets up with Stanfield again at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Tigers’ basketball court.
Grant Union vs. Stanfield
Hailie Wright: 18 points (two 3-pointers, 2-3 free throws)
Madi McKrola: 17 (3-5 free throws)
Marissa Smith: 6
Alcie Moore: 4 (2-3 free throws)
Baylee Combs: 4 (2-2 free throws)
Abby Lusco: 2 (2-2 free throws)
Kaytlyn Wells: 2
Team free throws: 11-15
Stanfield stats:
Nyah Tejeda: 16 points
Kendra Hart: 13 (one 3 -pointer, 4-4 free throws)
Allison Griffin: 11
Savannah Sharp: 5
Kylee McClure: 2
Team free-throws 12-18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.