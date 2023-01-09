JOSEPH — The Grant Union wrestling teams competed in the Jo-Hi Tournament in Joseph on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, and left with a pair of top four finishes.

The girls defeated 19 other teams to win the tournament with 95 team points. The boys placed fourth out of 13 teams with 141 team points.

