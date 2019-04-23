“It’s a great day for a game of golf,” said Prospector senior Garrett Lenz at Friday’s Grant Union Invitational at the John Day Golf Club.
The sun was shining as a total of 55 golfers competing on teams from six high schools took on the par 71 course.
The Heppner boys and girls teams came out on top for the tournament.
The Heppner boys shot 348 with Grant Union in second with 394 followed by Enterprise with 405.
Grant Union head coach Ron Lundbom said he was pleased with the boys making it their best team score of the season. Last year at their home invitational, Grant Union shot a 408.
He was also happy with four of his athletes — one boy and three girls — setting season records.
Kellen Grant of Heppner was the medalist for the boys with 81. Gavin Hanna of Heppner was second with 85 and Lenz was in third with 86.
Sophomore Devon Stokes shot a 95, and sophomore Parker Manitsas set a season record with 96. Freshman Logan Namitz shot a 106, and freshman Maverick Miller had 108.
For the girls, Heppner shot a 375 for the win.
Medalist was Nicole Propheter of Heppner with 85. Also from Heppner were Sasha Keown, 85, in second, and Claire Grieb, 101, in third.
Grant Union junior Kaytlyn Wells shot a season-best 102.
Also setting season records for Grant Union were juniors Emily Springer with 112 and Maddy Way with 117.
“I was extremely proud of the way we played over the last two weeks,” said Grant Union head coach Ron Lundbom.
He said, even though they’d had cancellations and challenging weather to compete in recently, his athletes played well Friday.
He added, “We have three matches before district, and we seem to be where we want to be.”
Throughout the tournament, golfers commented on the sunny weather.
“It’s a nice day to golf with a good turnout,” Stokes said. “It’s always cut nice, thanks to Mike. I couldn’t be happier.”
Enterprise Outlaw Jacob Amaro said, “The greens are a lot stiffer, so it’s harder to keep it on the greens.”
Some of the athletes putted a little too hard with golf balls rolling off the edge and sometimes downhill.
For freshman Billy Radinovich, it was her third tournament of the season, and it’s her first year competing in the sport.
“I never imagined myself playing golf, but I enjoy it and the people and coach Ron,” she said.
Springer said she’d golfed with some of the girls in her group in previous years, including Caitlyn Scrivner of Heppner and Miranda Raven of Vale.
“I love this group,” Springer said.
The golfers enjoyed hamburgers and cookies after the tournament outside the clubhouse, and Lenz was recognized as a senior this year.
On Saturday, Lenz headed up an 18-hole scramble at the John Day Golf Club for his senior project with 12 teams competing.
The Ugly Truth Bar & Grill hosted a taco feed.
The event, which is a Grant Union golf fundraiser, was Lenz’s senior project, and most of the proceeds were donated to the Stuart Mosier kidney transplant fund.
