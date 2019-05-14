Grant Union Prospector boys and girls golfers faced eight teams at the May 6-7 district tournament in Pendleton but did not come away with the qualifying marks needed to extend their season to state.
“We played hard but could not get rid of the big numbers,” said Grant Union head coach Ron Lundbom.
He said most of his golfers had a tough time getting back on track after scoring big on two or three holes.
The Grant Union boys competed with 3A/2A/1A teams in Special District 3, and the girls battled 4A/3A/2A/1A teams in Special District 4 at Pendleton Country Club.
The boys team was just one stroke back after play on day one.
Heppner was leading with a score of 341, followed by Burns 387, Enterprise 416 and Grant Union 417. However, Grant Union fell further behind on day two to stay in fourth place.
“We usually play better than the field on day two, and for the boys, that was not the case,” Lundbom said. “We had a chance, but it wasn’t to be.”
Sophomore Devon Stokes was consistent on day one and two of the tournament, scoring 92 both days for a two-day total of 184 for eighth place as an individual.
“It wasn’t my best, but it definitely wasn’t my worst,” he said. “It was a good experience. Not the outcome we wished, but next year, it’s my goal to make it as an individual and as a team to state.”
For the other Grant Union boys, senior Garrett Lenz scored 186 for ninth place, freshman Maverick Miller had 220, sophomore Parker Manitsas 256 and sophomore Logan Namitz 277.
Winner for the boys individuals was Kellen Grant of Heppner with 161, followed by Boone Harrod of Enterprise with 169 and Reno Ferguson of Heppner with 169.
The Heppner boys won the event with a two-day total of 687, followed by Burns 765, Enterprise 823 and Grant Union 846.
On the girls side, Heppner won with 389, followed by La Grande 405, Baker 476, Nixyaawii 511 and Grant Union 538.
Individually, Tori Suto of Wallowa scored a two-day total of 155, followed by Nicole Propheter of Heppner 169 and Sasha Keown of Heppner 183.
Grant Union junior Kaytlyn Wells scored 212 for 11th place. Also for Grant Union, junior Emily Springer scored 275, junior Maddy Way 277 and freshman Billy Radinovich 279.
“I improved a few strokes the second day of golfing,” Wells said. “I’m really excited for next year already. I’m glad Ron was our coach, and I’m happy to have the people on my team that would help me.”
She said she would remember all the fun trips the team had together.
“We all got along really well,” she said.
The top three teams compete at state, along with the top five individuals.
Boys will compete at Emerald Valley in Creswell and the girls at Eagle Ridge in Redmond.
“We all had fun,” Lundbom said. “We will be back next year.”
