Grant Union graduate Madi McKrola, who was the salutatorian for the Class of 2019, will attend Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton this fall.
She has received a scholarship to play softball for the Timberwolves, and she’ll also play basketball for the school.
McKrola, who plans to pursue a psychology degree, also received a $1,000 scholarship from Community Counseling Solutions and a $5,000 scholarship from Oregon Trail Electric Consumers Cooperative.
A short stop for the Grant Union Prospector softball team, she was named the 2019 League and State Player of the Year.
She was also named Second Team All-League for the Prospector girls basketball team this year in the Blue Mountain Conference.
“I’d like to thank my coaches and teammates for always believing in me, loving me, for having my back and for shaping me into the person and player I am today,” McKrola said.
She is the daughter of Darrel and Kim McKrola of Mt. Vernon.
