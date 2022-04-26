The Grant Union/Prairie City baseball team dropped a doubleheader at home to the No. 5-rated South Wasco County/Dufur Rangers on Saturday, April 23.
The Prospectors lost the first game 4-2 and fell 18-8 in the second game.
Parker Neault pitched four innings in the first game, recording five strikeouts while surrendering two earned runs on seven hits. Mason Morris pitched for two innings and gave up a pair of runs (one earned) on two hits and fanned three. Riddick Hutchison came in for relief in the final part of the game, striking out one and allowing a hit.
Neault went 2-3 at the plate, while Syrus Workman finished 1-3 with an RBI double and scored a run. Trever Gabbard, Lucas Blood and Talon Van Cleave each went 1-3 and scored a run. Even though the Pros lost by 10 runs in the second game, the squad flexed their offensive muscle. Freshman Ryland Beil roped a double and put up two RBIs, while Van Cleave and Gabbard went 1-3 with one RBI apiece.
Meanwhile, Hutchison and Morris each stole a base.
The Pros were reflective after Saturday’s doubleheader. Morris said that the team needs to work on hitting the ball better and not letting things get in their heads.
According to Morris, 90% of baseball is mental and the other 10% is physical.
Hutchison said playing a No. 5-ranked team gave the squad some important points to focus on.
“They gave us something to learn on,” he said, “and mistakes we need to work on.”
Grant Union/Prairie City is now 2-3 in the Blue Mountain Conference and 7-7 overall.
The team was scheduled to face Pilot Rock/Nixyaawi/Ukiah in a home game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, after the Eagle’s press time.
The Pros are home again on Saturday, April 30, for a doubleheader against Union/Cove. The first game starts at 11 a.m. and the second starts at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
