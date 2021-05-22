The Grant Union/Prairie City softball team is heading to the state championship game today at 5 p.m.
After a 24-7 shellacking of Colton High School this afternoon, that saw grand slams by senior Jordyn Young and freshman Drewsey Williams and an additional home run by Paige Gerry.
The Lady Pros will play the winner of the Union and Kennedy game for the state championship.
Stay tuned for more updates.
