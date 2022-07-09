The Grant Union/Prairie City softball team pose with their medals and second-place trophy following the finals of the OSAA 2A/1A state championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene on Friday, June 3, 2022.
JOHN DAY — The Oregon School Activities Association named six Grant Union/Prairie City softball players to the 2A/1A All-State Team, with two Lady Pros earning Co-Player and Co-Pitcher of the Year awards.
The Lady Prospectors had a stellar season, going 23-0 before dropping a non-league game at the close of the regular season, a 9-6 loss on the road at La Grande.
The squad steamrolled through the preliminary rounds of the playoffs, outscoring their opponents 34-1 in the first three games. However, in the end, they fell just short of a state title, losing 5-3 to Lakeview in the June 3 championship game in Eugene.
Riley Robertson, a graduating senior, was named Co-Player of the Year and a first team all-state catcher, while Drew Williams, a sophomore, was named Co-Pitcher of the Year and a first team all-state pitcher.
Along with Robertson and Williams, four other Lady Pros made the first team: senior Paige Gerry, first base; freshman Savannah Watterson, infielder; freshman Addy Northway, outfielder; and junior Raney Anderson, utility/designated player.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.