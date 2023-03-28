Addy Northway

Grant Union/Prairie City’s Addy Northway makes contact with the ball during her team’s game with Lost River on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

The Grant Union/Prairie City softball team has been on a tear to open the season.

The team scored 15 runs for the second time in as many games in defeating Lost River on Monday, March 27, at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day. The 15-0 win was the first of three games in the Iron Triangle Tournament.

