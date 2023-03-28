The Grant Union/Prairie City softball team has been on a tear to open the season.
The team scored 15 runs for the second time in as many games in defeating Lost River on Monday, March 27, at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day. The 15-0 win was the first of three games in the Iron Triangle Tournament.
The Lady Prospectors held the Lady Pirates scoreless in the top of the first inning and quickly got on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the frame. Raney Anderson started the scoring for the Lady Pros with an RBI double that gave GU/PC a 1-0 lead early.
A two-RBI single by Lilly Rockhill gave the Lady Pros a 3-0 lead after one inning. Again, the Lady Pros would hold Lost River scoreless during the top of the second inning, and again the Lady Pros would increase their lead.
Anderson started the Lady Pro scoring blitz for the second time, hammering in a three-RBI double. A sacrifice RBI by Drew Williams and an RBI single by Rockhill left the game at 8-0 headed into the third inning.
After holding the Lady Pirates scoreless again to open the third, the Lady Pros closed the door. Reece Jacobs got the scoring started in the third, blasting a solo home run to extend the lady Pro lead to 9-0.
Halle Parsons would add an RBI single, and to bring the Lady Pro advantage to 10-0. A pair of two-run RBI doubles by Sivanna Hodge and Williams brought the game to the edge of conclusion at 14-0.
The Lady Pros would add one more run to trigger the mercy rule and end the game at 15-0 in the third inning.
Leading the Lady Pros on offense was Anderson, who was a perfect 3-3 from the plate while also scoring three runs and knocking in three RBIs. Lilly Rockhill and Drew Williams also finished with three RBIs each.
Rockhill was 2-3 at the plate and Williams finished 1-3. Parsons, Hodge and Jacobs each finished with a pair of RBIs in the game.
Grant Union/Prairie City head coach Zach Williams commented on the offensive firepower his team has displayed thus far, saying patience is the biggest contributor.
“Hitters were patient, which was good to see today,” he said. “Sometimes, when we aren’t seeing really high velocity, the girls get antsy and want to swing at bad pitches. Didn’t do that today, and that made a huge difference.”
Ace pitcher Drew Williams pitched all three innings and didn’t surrender a run. Williams said Drew was workmanlike during the game, but the weather affected her more than she would have liked.
“Drew was solid on the mound today, but it was cold and she didn’t quite have the command she likes to have, so it took a few more pitches to get outs than we would like,” he said.
Willams also praised his defense while expressing that both he and the team are just happy to be back on the field competing. “Mainly it was just nice to get back on the field. Hopefully the weather starts to cooperate a little more,” he said.
The Lady Pros will be in action next on Tuesday, April 4, when they host Adrian. The game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.
