The Grant Union/Prairie City softball team dominated both games against Weston-McEwen on May 15 with wins of 10-0 and 17-1.
The Grant Union softball head coach Zach Williams said the team played well as they focused on every pitch every inning as Grant Union's pitching was great and the team made sure their defense was on point.
"Our pitching has been great all season," Williams said. "Both freshmen, Drewsey Williams and Halle Parsons, kept us in every game. The only game we dropped was because we haven't just made routine plays, routine."
The girls' defense halted any offensive momentum from Weston-McEwen in the first game of the double header. The first game ended 10-0 after six innings.
The Lady Pros carried the momentum into the second game where there defense remained on point. The first inning quickly passed as Parsons pitched and kept the ball down so the girls could quickly tag out three players to finish the top of the first. At the bottom of the first, the Lady Pros began building their moment with three runs. Williams hit the ball to earn 2 RBI's. Another RBI was earned before the end of the inning.
Parsons maintained the strong defense by striking out two batters at the top of the second inning. At the bottom of the second, the Lady Pros ran with the game with a total of 12 runs at the end of the inning, 14-1.
Weston-McEwen continued to push back against the Lady Pros' defense, but Grant Union maintained their lead and added an additional three runs at the end of the third inning, 17-1. After the top of the fifth inning, the game concluded with the Lady Pros victorious.
While defense was on point for the Lady Pros, Williams said that one improvement the team could make is on adjusting to pitchers and keeping the offense shown in the game against Weston-McEwen.
"We haven't done that all season, we've been winning 2-0, 3-1 type games because their defensive pitching is tough, but we finally got onto the pitcher and put an inning together," Williams said. "We're not making adjustments quickly enough at the plate, every pitcher you see is a different speed. We did better today."
