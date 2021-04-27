Ordinarily, a week off might disrupt the mojo of a ball club, but an unexpected week-long pause due to a spike in COVID-19 infections did not stop Grant Union / Prairie City from collecting a pair of wins Tuesday in a doubleheader against Pilot Rock.
In their final home games of a shortened season, the Prospectors improved their record to 3-2 after sweeping the Rockets. A high-scoring 14-6 win in game one was followed by a strong outing by Pros pitcher Kobe Fell in a 5-2 win in game 2.
Doug Sharp, Grant Union head coach, said the Pros struggled with their command on defense but made up for it by hitting the ball well.
"It doesn't matter how you win," he said. "A win is a win."
Fell, who held the Rockets to two runs in the second game, said he appreciated the run support.
"We did not make as many errors, and our hitting was good," Fell said.
Prospector senior Logan McCluskey went two for three at the plate said he tried to keep it as simple as he could on offense.
"Just go up there, see the ball, and hit the ball where it's pitched," he said.
McCluskey said the team had their "heads up" in both games and did not let anything get them down and that made the difference in the sweep.
Sharp said the team is a "great group of kids" who are "fun to coach" and are hard-working, and have great attitudes.
He said their good attitudes have helped them get through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
"They got great attitudes," he said. "And its a bad situation made good, because we got good quality kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.