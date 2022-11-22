The Grant Union boys and girls basketball teams are busy these days, practicing and preparing for the start of the 2022-2023 season.
But the teams took a brief pause on their preparation to help the next generation of Grant County basketball players sharpen their skills at a youth camp held on Friday, Nov. 18, at Grant Union High School.
The event marked the return of a tradition that was temporarily derailed by the pandemic, said RC Huerta, the head coach of the Prospector boys.
“Pre-COVID I used to have two skills camps. I would have a ball-handling camp and a shooting camp,” he said.
“I wanted to continue those, and we obviously weren’t able to do that. So then I was like, we’re bringing this back and let’s make it happen.”
Huerta added that the goal is to have a youth camp every year from here on out with the hope that the focused skills camps make their way back into the program.
“I would like to go back to hopefully doing some more skills camps where we just do shooting camp, focus three days on shooting, focus on ball-handling and do three days of ball-handling,” he said. “I just want to continue to get the youth excited about playing basketball and out there having a good time.”
The reason for putting on the camp is twofold for Huerta. On the one hand, he and the current team are building the skills of the next generation of basketball players. On the other hand, Huerta said he’s just happy to see kids and community members out doing something.
“I love basketball,” he said. “Basketball is a fun game to play. I think a lot of times it’s taken so seriously that it ends up almost being a detriment to a certain degree, so I want them to have fun when they’re doing it so they get better. Then absolutely with the end goal of being where they’re ready to play with us.”
Huerta’s team is hoping the success they found toward the end of last season carries over into 2022-23. The Pros return nine players from last year’s squad with just a single senior on the roster.
Last year’s team only won four games during the regular season but still found their way into the league playoff after a play-in victory over Pilot Rock. The team picked up another win in the league playoff before falling to Union in the second round of the tournament.
“There was some good upside in our program that we were going to be able to really compete and just get better and better,” Huerta said. “I just have juniors and sophomores and freshmen again this year, so I feel pretty good about the future of our program.”
Last season was kind of a school of hard knocks for the Prospectors, according to Huerta, who is looking at last year’s late-season successes as the foundation for a stronger 2022-23 campaign.
“That’s my hope for sure,” he said.
“The camaraderie at practice has been incredible,” Huerta added. “The guys, they’ve been picking up the offense better. They’re really buying into the idea that defense wins championships. They’re looking out for each other, they’re encouraging. It’s been really good, so I feel like it’s just continuing to be in the up-and-up.”
The first game for the Grant Union boys basketball team will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Elgin Lions Tournament. Three days later the team is back home for a renewed rivalry with Prairie City on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
