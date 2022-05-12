PENDLETON — The Grant Union boys golf team claimed its first district championship during 16-year head coach Ron Lundbom’s tenure on Tuesday, May 10, at the Nixy District Golf Championships in Pendleton.
The championships were contested over two days and started on Monday, May 9.
John Day ended the first day of the boys competition with 434 team points, which was good enough for the lead heading into the second and final day. Eventual runner-up Vale finished the first day within striking distance of the Pros with 462 team points. Heppner finished the first day in third place with 464 points.
Grant Union’s Tanler Fuller finished the first day of competition in fourth place individually, shooting a 94. Fuller finished the day six strokes back of leader Wyatt Browne of Enterprise. Fuller’s teammates also shot well. Sheldon Lenz shot a 100 on day one, Charlie Knowles a 116 and Bridger Walker a 124.
The Prospector girls didn’t have enough team members to post a team score. Senior Audry Walker shot a 109 on day one of competition. Grant Union’s other girls golfer, Layla Wenick, shot a 128 on day one.
Day two provided a bit of intrigue as second-place Vale and third-place Heppner bested their day one scores by shooting 438 and 442, respectively. It wasn’t enough to hold off the Prospector boys, however, as they shot a 433 to finish with 877 team points and win the district championship.
Vale finished second with 900 points and Heppner finished third with 906. Enterprise finished the meet in fourth place with 913 team points.
Grant Union’s Fuller finished day two with a score of 95. Fuller’s two-day score of 189 netted him a tie for fourth place in the individual standings. Lenz and Knowles finished within one stroke of one another on day two. Knowles shot a 108 and Lenz shot a 109. Walker shot a 131 on the final day of the tournament.
Walker and Wenick, the Grant Union girls, had strong finishes on the second day of competition. Walker shot a 124 on day two and Wenick finished with a 131.
The boys win marks the first time Grant Union will send a complete boys golf team to the state championships. Lundbom said he knew the boys had a chance to win district and “after day one it looked good.”
“Strange things can happen, but we held on on day two to bring home the district title and tie for fourth place individually,” Lundbom added.
Lundbom says to the best of his memory, this is the first district championship team Grant Union has had in boys golf. “We have been second three times and sent two individuals to state during my time as coach, but this is something special," he said. "We’re going to Quail Valley for state this year. Wish us luck.”
The Grant Union boys golf team now heads to the state golf tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks. The event takes place over two days from May 16-17.
