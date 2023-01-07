JOHN DAY — A pair of calls at the beginning and end of the basketball game between the Grant Union Prospectors and Burns Hilanders added controversy to what was otherwise a classic on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Grant Union High School.
The first was a scorebook infraction given to the Pros for failing to have all of their starters listed before the referee signed off on the scorebook. The result was two free throws for the Hilanders and possession to start the game.
There was no opening tipoff in the contest due to the infraction.
The second and likely more costly call came at the very end of the game and sealed Grant Union's fate. The Pros had possession with six seconds left in a tie game and got called for a carry, surrendering possession to the Hilanders with just under two seconds left in regulation.
Following a Highlander timeout, the team put the ball in play looking for the game winning shot. A called foul with no time left on the clock put the Hilanders on there free-throw line with a chance to clinch the game with a made shot.
The Hilanders made that free-throw, and escaped John Day with a 47-46 victory that was as heartbreaking as it was confusing.
The Pros led throughout most of the contest, paced by Talon Van Cleave and his 6-9 shooting effort from beyond the arc. The first 12 Grant Union points all came by way of VanCleave’s accuracy from long range.
The Pros took a 12-6 lead into the second quarter and extended that lead to 18-9 before the Hilanders tightened the game. An 8-2 run by the Hilanders drew them to within three points, a deficit that would carry into halftime with the Pros up 22-19.
The third quarter saw the Hilanders take their first lead in the game since early in the first quarter. Burns would take a 34-33 lead into the final quarter of play.
The Pros would regain a slim 39-38 lead with 3:00 left in the game. The Hilanders would call a timeout shortly after the teams traded three point shots, trailing 42-41 with 2:26 left in the game.
Another lead change, this time a one point advantage in favor of the Hilanders with just under 1:30 left set the stage for the wild sequence of events that occurred in the final stages of the game.
With the game tied at 46-46, the end game sequence started with the Pros missing the front end of a 1-1 at the free-throw line with 17.8 seconds in the game. A traveling call on Burns during the subsequent possession gave the ball back to the Pros with just six seconds left in regulation.
The Pros promptly got dinged for a carry, surrendering possession to the Hilanders with just under two seconds left to play. The ensuing possession saw the Hilanders feed the ball inside the paint, looking for as good a shot as they could find to win the game.
The Hilanders didn’t get that game-winning shot. Instead, they became the beneficiaries of a called foul that put them on the free-throw line with no time on the clock and a chance to win the game. The Hilanders made the free throw, winning the game and handing the Pros a gut-wrenching 47-46 loss on their home floor.
Talon VanCleave finished the game just short of a double-double with a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds. Ryland Beil also came close to a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down nine rebounds.
Lukas Blood finished with nine points, all of which came from beyond the three-point arc.
Grant Union boys basketball head coach RC Huerta described the loss as a “tough pill to swallow.” Huerta declined to speak about the calls both before and in the final seconds of the game, instead pointing to things his team could’ve done to put themselves in position to win.
Huerta highlighted the team's 8-14 shooting from the free-throw line and a rebounding effort that could have been better. Despite that, Huerta said the team is coming together and hitting their stride as they gear up for league play.
“Losses are hard to take, but you have to learn from them. That’s the best thing you can get from them,” Huerta said.
“League is coming up. They feel good about that, and I feel good about that. They showed a lot of resiliency and I think we let them know that. ... I told just told them that you have to think of the positive side and work on the things we need to improve on,” Huerta added.
The Pros will host Heppner the next time they are on the court. That Blue Mountain Conference game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7, and is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
