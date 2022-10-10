Pro defenders

Grant Union defenders converge on a Riverside ball carrier during their game at Grant Union High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The Pros went on to win the game 68-20.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

The Grant Union football team picked up its second win in a row in convincing fashion on Friday, Oct. 7, dominating the Riverside Pirates en route to a 68-20 league victory.

The Prospectors struck first, finding the end zone less than two minutes into the contest on a 3-yard touchdown reception by Charley Knowles. The ensuing two-point conversion try was successful to put the Pros up 8-0.

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports.

