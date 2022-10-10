The Grant Union football team picked up its second win in a row in convincing fashion on Friday, Oct. 7, dominating the Riverside Pirates en route to a 68-20 league victory.
The Prospectors struck first, finding the end zone less than two minutes into the contest on a 3-yard touchdown reception by Charley Knowles. The ensuing two-point conversion try was successful to put the Pros up 8-0.
Just over five minutes later, Jack Strong would find the end zone for the Pros and push their lead to 16-0 following a successful two-point conversion. The pirates would respond immediately after Strong's touchdown scamper with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Riverside’s two-point try failed, leaving the game at 16-6 with just over three minutes left in the opening quarter. The Pros would score again on a four-yard touchdown run by quarterback Talon VanCleave with nine seconds left in the first period to take a commanding 24-6 lead following a two-point conversion.
The Pirates would fumble the ball on their next possession, giving the Pros the ball and all of the momentum headed into the second quarter. The Pros would capitalize on that opportunity, pushing their lead to 30-6 following another VanCleave touchdown run of five yards. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful this time around for the Pros.
Riverside responded with touchdown passes of 10 and 37 yards in back-to-back possessions to draw the game to 30-18 after a pair of missed two-point tries. Momentum appeared to be swinging toward the Pirates as they recovered an onside kick following their second touchdown of the quarter.
Riddick Hutchison was having none of it, however, forcing a fumble that the Pros recovered on the Riverside 45-yard line. The turnover swayed momentum back to the Pros, who added a 23-yard touchdown run from Strong and a 20-yard touchdown reception by Preston Boethin to push their lead to 44-18 with under a minute left to go in the first half.
The Pros still weren’t done, forcing and recovering another fumble with just over 42 seconds left in the half. Again the Pros would capitalize on the turnover, this time with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Adams and a converted two-point attempt to take a 52-18 lead into halftime.
The Pros would score twice in the second half. Another touchdown catch from Boethin, this time a 34-yard reception, pushed the Grant Union lead to 60-18 following a converted two-point try.
The final touchdown of the night for the Pros came with 5:43 left in the third quarter when Adams jumped in front of the Pirate receiver he was defending to intercept the ball and take it all the way for a touchdown. Another converted two-point try left the game at 68-18.
The final score of the game came with 4:54 left. A fumbled snap in the end zone by the Pros led to a safety and two points for the Pirates. The tally was 68-20 at that point, and the Pros had their reserves in the game throughout the final quarter.
Offensive leaders for the Pros included VanCleave, who finished with three touchdown passes and a pair of touchdown runs. Strong finished with a pair of touchdown rushes and Boethin finished with a touchdown reception and a pair of two-point conversion catches.
The win pushes Grant Union's record to 2-4 with a 1-2 record in the Blue Mountain Conference.
Grant Union football coach Jason Miller said he feels like his team is finally hitting its stride in the nine-man game. “I feel like we are finally gaining the confidence in our abilities and our responsibilities," Miller said.
Despite the lopsided win, Miller also believes his team still has things to work on. “We did not execute perfectly, and we need to continue to improve our football IQ,” he said.
Next up for the Pros is a trip to Stanfield on Friday, Oct 14. Miller said the Tigers are always tough at home and that focus and composure will be key to leaving with a victory.
“Stanfield is always tough on the road," he said. "Last year our game came down to the final play. It will be a good road test for us. Can we maintain the focus and composure on the road? We shall see.”
The game against Stanfield is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
