ELGIN — The Grant Union wrestling team had two individual champions en route to a fifth-place team finish at the Elgin Memorial Classic held on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at Elgin High School.

Taylor Parsons was the team’s first tournament winner, placing first in the 126 pound weight division. Parsons won four of his five matches by fall. Parsons’ other match was a dominant 19-4 technical fall victory over Weiser’s Weston Black in the tournament semifinal.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

