ELGIN — The Grant Union wrestling team had two individual champions en route to a fifth-place team finish at the Elgin Memorial Classic held on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at Elgin High School.
Taylor Parsons was the team’s first tournament winner, placing first in the 126 pound weight division. Parsons won four of his five matches by fall. Parsons’ other match was a dominant 19-4 technical fall victory over Weiser’s Weston Black in the tournament semifinal.
Grant Union’s other tournament winner was heavyweight Rylan Cox. Cox would win two of his three Day 1 matches by fall, losing by fall to Weiser’s Tristan McMahill in his second match.
Cox would pin his way to the championship match on Day 2 to set up a rubber match with Weiser’s McMahill in the heavyweight final. Cox won in a 2-1 tiebreaker to secure the heavyweight title.
Riddick Hutchison finished third in the 182 pound weight class. Hutchison lost a 5-1 decision in the tournament semifinal but rebounded to win his first consolation matchup by fall before going on to defeat teammate Alex Finley 6-4 in the consolation final.
Fourth-place finishers for the Pros were Frankie Beam at 126 pounds, Andrew Hunt at 138 pounds and Finley at 182 pounds.
The Pros finished the Elgin Memorial Classic with 167.5 team points, good enough for fifth place in the 13-team field. Weiser was the tournament champion, finishing well ahead of the rest of the pack with 375.5 team points.
Also finishing ahead of the Pros were Baker in second place with 206 team points, host Elgin in third place with 198 points and La Grande in fourth with 181 points. Well behind the Pros in sixth place was Irrigon, who finished the tournament with 128 team points.
The Pros are in action next on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Woodfin Duals in Burns. Start time for the duals is 10 a.m.
