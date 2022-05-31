JOHN DAY — The Grant Union/Prairie City softball team is heading back to the state tournament after making quick work of the Nestucca Bobcats Tuesday, May 31, in a five-inning, 11-1 shellacking at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day.
Zach Williams, Grant Union/Prairie City's head coach, said the Lady Pros will now go on to face Lakeview on Friday, June 3, in Eugene at Jane Sanders Stadium for the 2A softball state championship.
The Bobcats scored the first run in the early going, but the Lady Pros scored five runs in the bottom half of the first inning and did not look back.
Drew Williams, Addy Northway and Savanah Watterson all had extra-base hits, while Raney Anderson's bat loomed large with a two-run shot to center for a home run.
Meanwhile, Drew Williams dominated on the mound, striking out 11 Bobcats with zero earned runs over five innings.
Zach Williams said the squad came into the game with confidence but became a little "undisciplined" in the middle innings, leaving runners on base.
However, he said the Lady Pros put up a potent enough offense to put the game away in the end.
"We're pretty excited (about heading to the state championship game)," he said.
Senior Harli Grove, who did not get to play in the first half of the season, had the same sentiment.
"I am very excited that we have the opportunity to go back to state again this year," Grove said.
Senior Riley Robertson said this year's squad is the "best group of girls" she has ever known.
"It's one thing to win the semifinals with a team," Robertson said. "It's another to win it with a family."
