The Grant Union Lady Pros gather around home plate to congratulate Rainey Anderson after she hit a home run Friday, April 29, 2022 in the squad’s second game of a doubleheader against Union/Cove. Anderson had seven RBIs in the Lady Pros’ 19-1 win.
JOHN DAY — Grant Union/Prairie City softball picked up a pair of league wins Friday, April 29, with a doubleheader sweep of Union and added a non-league win for good measure with an 18-0 shellacking of Nyssa on Monday, May 2, to extend the Lady Prospectors’ win streak to 18.
In Friday’s matchup, the Lady Pros decisively took the first game over Union, 12-2, and continued to dominate in the second game, winning it 19-1.
Zach Williams, Grant Union/Prairie City’s head coach, said the keys to winning in Friday’s doubleheader were solid defense, patient hitting, and strong outings on the mound by pitching aces Drew Williams and Halle Parsons, both sophomores.
In the first game Friday, the Lady Pros got extra-base hits from Addy Northway, Rainey Anderson, Riley Robertson, Paige Gerry, Sivanna Hodge and Parsons.
Williams said his team had prepared to face Callie Glenn, Union’s No. 1 pitcher and a 4-year starter, only to find out that she was out with an injury.
“This certainly changed the game plan,” Williams said, “and the girls did a good job of making the adjustment at the plate.”
Willams said the second game was more of the same, with solid hitting, patience at the plate and Parsons’ stellar outing.
As the team heads into the final stretch of the season, Williams said his players need to keep doing what they have been doing all season, and that is to keep showing up for games relaxed and ready to go to work.
The Lady Pros will honor their seniors on Saturday, May 7, ahead of their game against Weston-McEwen, which starts at 2 p.m.
