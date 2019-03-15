The Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector softball team was unstoppable in their home opener against their nonleague Burns/Crane Hilanders opponents, taking 15-0 and 26-0 wins in Friday's doubleheader.
Burns was at a disadvantage with only nine athletes, and their visit to John Day was their first time taking a field for a game or practice as their's has been unplayable from winter weather.
Friday's game drew a sizeable crowd of fans for the teams, enjoying 60-degree weather.
Prospector starting pitcher Macy Strong was in the circle for all five innings of game one, drawing several strikeouts.
Grant Union's onslaught of scoring got underway in the bottom of the first inning.
The bases were loaded with Jordyn Young, Hailie Wright and Taylor Allen at the ready when Madi McKrola hit to deep right field, Young scoring.
Marissa Smith doubled to the center field fence with 3 RBI.
The process started over with Strong, Tiler Voigt and Kori Jo Girvin loading the bases.
The Prospectors scored 11 of their 15 points before Burns came back to bat.
Allen started the pitching for game two, with Jesaka Culley relieving her in the fourth.
Hilanders were unable to reach first base in the first inning, and Burns pitcher Hallie Skunkcap, only gave up one Grant Union run in the bottom of the first.
Grant Union started their scoring roll in the second.
Strong, Voigt and Girvin had base hits then Prospector Baylee Combs singled with 2 RBI, Young reached second scoring 2 and Wright doubled, bringing Young home as well as herself after a Burns' throwing error.
The Prospectors led 15-0 and added 6 more runs in the third and 5 in the fourth.
Williams said his team "played great defense, and the pitchers threw well."
Hitting-wise he said he would have liked to see his team catch up to the timing of the Burns pitchers.
"We need to make adjustments quicker," he said.
Coach Williams highlighted Smith who had several doubles and 7 RBI in the game, and he said his two freshmen each made their first base hit as varsity players in game two.
"Their intensity was good," he said of the team, overall. "They were solid, and they'll keep improving."
Next up, Grant Union will hit the road, facing Lost River at the Rocket Invite in Pilot Rock at 5 p.m. Friday, March 22.
The Prospectors will host the Grant Union Spring Break Invite in John Day Monday through Wednesday, March 25-27, facing Clatskanie at 1 p.m. Monday, Nestucca at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Rainier 3 p.m. Tuesday and Sutherlin 1 p.m. Wednesday.
