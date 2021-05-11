The Grant Union/Praire City softball team has won three of their last four games.
The Lady Pros picked up a pair of wins May 5 when they swept Union/Cove, winning the first game 2-0 and the second 3-1.
Grant Union softball head coach Zach Williams said the team played the best softball of the season in those games. He said that included pitching, defense and offense.
He told the Eagle that Union’s pitcher in both games was “tough,” but the Lady Pros stayed patient and made adjustments at the plate. He said the team took early leads in both games to sweep the doubleheader.
Williams said a home run by Riley Robertson and a solid outing by Drewsey Williams on the mound locked up the first game. After that, Halle Parsons pitched a gem in game two and kept Union hitters from making solid contact to lock up the second game.
Grant Union split wins with Echo Friday, losing the first game 7-6 and winning the second 11-3. Coach Williams said the Lady Pros gave up six unearned over seven innings. He said the team did not play well defensively, which cost the team the game.
He said Drewsey Williams threw well from the mound in game one, considering the strike zone different from before. He said she made adjustments and did enough to keep Grant Union in the game, but the team came up short.
The Lady Pros bounced back quickly in game two and played solid defense. Parsons pitched well in game two, coach Williams said, and kept the ball down to get big outs.
Grant Union is 3-1 in league play and 7-2 overall as they begin the final week of their shortened season.
Williams said the Lady Pros have what it takes to get into the playoffs. The talent is there, he said.
“We have the pitching and defensive/offensive personnel to get into the playoffs,” Williams said. “But we have to show up on game day ready to play.”
Williams said the team needs to be the right mix of relaxed and focused when they take the field.
“We talk a lot about being focused on every pitch, every inning, all game long, and making sure we execute,” he said.
