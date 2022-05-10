The Grant Union/Prairie City softball team remains undefeated after picking up a pair of wins Saturday, May 7, in a doubleheader at home against Weston-McEwen.
The first half of Saturday’s twin bill saw the top-ranked 2A Lady Pros win their closest game of the season in an eight-inning thriller.
With the game knotted up at 6-6 in the eighth inning, a double by senior Riley Robertson put her in scoring position for junior Raney Anderson to rope a line-drive single to centerfield for a 7-6 walk-off win.
Anderson said the win was a team effort and that while she and her teammates felt the pressure, they also had fun.
“We battled hard,” she said. “Battling in a game like that is so fun.”
Close games, she said, are much more intense and keep the team engaged.
“There is a lot of pressure,” Anderson said, “but you just have to stay calm and do your best. You just have to remember it’s one play at a time. You can’t think about errors or what’s going to happen next. You just have to focus on the present.”
Zach Williams, Grant Union/Prairie City’s head coach, said rain was a factor in the game. The wet weather, he said, made it hard to grip the ball.
He said the rain made it particularly hard for a velocity pitcher like Drew Williams.
There were a few innings, he said, where Drew did not have the grip to throw anything but a fastball, which was questionable.
The wet weather also impacted the Lady Pros’ defense. Williams said routine plays became toss-ups of whether they could make a throw to get the out.
Games like Saturday’s, he said, came down to the squad having patience at the plate.
Williams said the team was swinging at pitches out of the strike zone in the early going. However, he said, the players adjusted, allowing them to work the count and see pitches later on.
“We left too many girls on base the first few innings,” he said, “which is unlike our girls, and I really felt like we would break through at some point.”
Williams said that staying calm and executing the game plan was key to the squad winning Saturday’s tight first game. Also, he said, the team did the “little things” right and stayed disciplined at the plate.
Williams said that with Saturday being senior recognition day, emotions were high. Not only that, but he said it was also team picture day. Thus, there were many distractions.
“(Senior recognition day) is always an emotional day and generally it is hard to flip that switch back to the focus of our game plan,” Williams said. “And while it took longer than usual, I think the girls did a good job considering the weather.”
The Lady Pros racked up 12 hits in the first game, with freshman Savannah Watterson hitting a home run. Anderson and Robertson both had had extra-base hits, as did Addy Northway, Paige Gerry, Drew Williams and Sivanna Hodge, while Harli Grove had a sacrifice and an RBI.
Drew Williams, the winning pitcher, gave up nine hits and three earned runs while fanning seven over eight innings.
The squad rode the momentum of the first game into the second contest, dominating the Tigerscots in a 22-9 shellacking.
Halle Parsons, said Williams, was solid on the mound, while the team hit seven home runs and had an eye-popping 20 hits overall.
With three more regular season games left, Williams said the unbeaten Lady Pros need to keep doing what they have done all season long and not let “the moments get too big.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.