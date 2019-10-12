The Grant Union Prospector volleyball team got the job done Saturday, Oct. 12, against Blue Mountain Conference opponents, the Weston-McEwen TigerScots, the Prospectors sweeping with scores of 26-24, 25-9 and 25-23.
Grant Union hosted both the TigerScots and the Stanfield Tigers for matches.
Grant Union was ahead of Weston-McEwen 11-7 in the first set, then The TigerScots battled to tie the score 11-11 and 12-12 and jumped ahead 20-14.
The Prospectors came back to tie it 20-20 with Taylor Allen's strong serving, including three aces.
Weston-McEwen threatened, 24-22, but the TigerScots' unforced errors allowed Grant Union to pull ahead for the win with Prospector Harli Grove serving.
Grant Union's first competition of the season, their Aug. 31 home tournament, the Prospectors lost 2-1 to Weston-McEwen.
"We have a little rivalry going, and obviously that was the hardest that we've fought for something," said Grant Union head coach Ali Abrego. "It was really awesome. Everybody played well. They moved the ball well. We never gave it up, and we were down in the first game, and we came back 26-24, so I'm really pleased with it."
Abrego said Grove hasn't played varsity this season, but is "pulling her weight on the outside."
"Taylor Allen had a few big swings, and Abby Lusco and Kaytyln Wells did awesome with their blocking, and Lauryn Pettyjohn did a great job (as defensive specialist) — really moving the ball and keeping our passing to where they needed to be," Abrego said. "It was a good win."
"It was an important win," Allen said. "We came back really well, hit the ball really well, and our blocking was good."
"We've always had it out for Weston, and we've always wanted to beat them, so it was nice to get it and beat them in three," Wells said.
TigerScots coach Shawn White said that while his players did some things well, they had some errors they'll need to work on.
"We need to execute better at the end of sets," he said.
He noted that Grant Union's players are athletic, and "if you give them swings, they're going to hurt you."
White said they'll be focusing on better execution.
Weston-McEwen defeated the Stanfield Tigers 3-1 Saturday with scores of 22-25, 25-17, 25-20 and 25-11.
The Prospectors took a loss to Stanfield later that afternoon, the Tigers winning with scores of 25-6, 25-21 and 25-23.
Grant Union is ranked No. 13 (10-13 overall, 5-4 district), Weston-McEwen is No. 7 (15-8, 5-4) and Stanfield is No. 11 (15-7, 5-4).
The Prospectors will host district opponents the Union Bobcats on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and they face the Enterprise Outlaws on Saturday, Oct. 19 on the road.
