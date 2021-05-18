Grant Union’s golf team took the top spot Friday to win its yearly invitational.
With a team score of 378, the Pros bested Heppner with a score of 407, Enterprise with 451, Wallowa with 459 and Echo with 510.
Prospectors head coach Ron Lundbom said Devon Stokes was the top medalist with an individual score of 88. Enterprise’s Jacob Amaro came in with an 89 and Grant Union senior Maverick Miller followed with a 94.
Lundbom said Prospectors scorers were Tanler Fuller with a 101, senior Parker Manitsas with a 95, Preston Boethin with a 119 and Bridger Walker with a 125.
On the girls side, he said Enterprise had the only complete team, and they shot a 548. Top medalist was Sasha Koewn, Heppner, 98, followed by Billy Radinovich, Grant Union, 114, and Mackenzie Rose, Echo, 124. Scoring for the GU girls were Audry Walker, 130, and Layla Wenick, 138.
“The match today was the first match for some of the GU kids, and they all did a great job,” Lundbom said.
He said the Pros stepped up knowing that this was the last match for the seniors. And he said Grant Union came out “on top.”
“The last two years have been hard on the kids,” he said, “and to have the dedication and desire to compete through all this has been admirable. I am very proud of these kids.”
Lundbom, who’s been at the helm of the Grant Union golf program since 2006, said that golf brings a lot of life lessons to the kids.
“A lot of good life lessons come out of golf for these kids,” he said. “They get a lot of self confidence.”
