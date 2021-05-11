Grant Union’s boys and girls teams had a good showing at their the first home track meet in two years amid the pandemic.
Grant Union, Powder Valley, Crane and Joseph competed May 7, and Grant Union’s boys and girls came out on top.
“Last year, we literally started track season and then closed down before we had a single event or competition,” Grant Union track and field head coach Sonna Smith said. “It felt good to have the meet and I know parents were happy to be outside and support.”
Smith said she thought the team did well at the meet during this short season. She said it was also the first meet ever for some of the students.
In the field event, she said the team had a good showing in javelin and jumps for both boys and girls.
Senior Jordan Hall placed first in the javelin event as he threw a personal best that marked 152-07. Sophomore Eli Wright placed second with a throw of 139-04, and junior Justin Hodge placed fourth with 130-00.
For girls javelin, Grant Union junior Katelyn Hughes placed third with a throw of 89-11. Junior Carson Weaver placed fourth with 85-02. Senior Brooke Allen from Powder Valley took first with a mark of 104-10.
Hall placed first in long jump with a new personal best of 19-05. Hodge placed third with 18-08.
Senior Abby Lusco placed first in discus with a mark of 100-04.
Sophomore Tucker Carpenter placed second in both discus and shot put during the second meet of his high school career. In discuss, he threw a personal best of 97-09.
Sophomore Max Bailey placed second in pole vault with 7-00, and senior Jesse Randleas placed third with a personal record of 6-06. Freshman Macy Carter placed second in the girls pole vaulting event with 5-06. Freshman Aliciana Archibald placed third with 4-00.
Weaver placed first in high jump with junior Lauryn Pettyjohn taking second. Freshman Drake Euting took second in the boys high jump event with 5-06.
Hall placed first in the 110 meter hurdles with 18.07. Hodge placed first in the 100 meter with 11.9.
At the end of the event, the Grant Union boys placed first with 280 points with Joseph in second with 114 points. The Grant Union girls placed first with 136 points with Crane in second with 117 points.
Districts is on May 14 at Union, and Smith said they are trying to peak their athletes and overcome some overuse injury caused by the shortened season. She said they are also figuring out what events would give an athlete a chance to place the highest at districts.
“I would like to thank all of our helpers at the meet and the other coaches here and from the other teams who helped,” Smith said. “Overall, I would just like to thank everybody that helped us to have this come out successfully.”
