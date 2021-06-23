Grant Union's wrestling team will be sending three athletes to the state tourney on June 25-26.
Justin Hodge, Rylan Cox and Jack Strong will represent the Prospectors in Sweet Home.
Andy Lusco, Grant Union's head wrestling coach, said the Prospectors had seven wrestlers that could make the district tournament June 19 in Culver and, unfortunately, several who had schedules that conflicted.
Overall, he said, the team wrestled well, and they are excited about the state tournament.
Strong took third place in the 145 weight division, while Hodge took second in the 160 weight class, and Rylan Cox took second in the 285 weight division.
Meanwhile, Riddick Hutchison took fifth in the 170 weight class, and Sam McCracken placed fourth in the 182 weight division. Zach Ostberg took fifth. Rolondo Moreno finished fourth in the 285 weight class.
Last year Grant Union brought home two state championship trophies. Drew Lusco won in the 285 weight division, while Hodge won in the 152 weight division.
The state tourney will be held at Sweet Home High School on June 25, beginning at 4 p.m.
Each participant will be allotted two tickets on Friday, and those tickets will be in the coach's packet with the rest of the team's passes.
