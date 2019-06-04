Girls Awards

Kaylee Wright, senior

2A Female Athlete of the Year

First Team, javelin

First Team, high jump

Second Team, 100-meter

Second Team, 4x100-meter relay

Sydney Brockway, senior

Honorable mention, 100-meter hurdles

Honorable mention, pole vault

Honorable mention, long jump

Honorable mention, triple jump

Trinity Hutchison, senior

Second Team, 4x100-meter relay

Honorable mention, long jump

Honorable mention, triple jump

Sierra Cates, junior

Second Team, 4x100-meter relay

Third Team, 100-meter

Honorable mention, 200-meter

Abby Lusco, sophomore

Honorable mention, discus

Carson Weaver, freshman

Second Team, 4x100-meter relay

Boys Awards

Drew Lusco, junior

Honorable mention, discus

Honorable mention, shot put

Jordan Hall, sophomore

Honorable mention, 4x100-meter relay

Quaid Brandon, sophomore

Honorable mention, 4x100-meter relay

Mason Morris, freshman

Honorable mention, 4x100-meter relay

Justin Hodge, freshman

Honorable mention, 4x100-meter relay

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

