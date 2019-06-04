Girls Awards
Kaylee Wright, senior
2A Female Athlete of the Year
First Team, javelin
First Team, high jump
Second Team, 100-meter
Second Team, 4x100-meter relay
Sydney Brockway, senior
Honorable mention, 100-meter hurdles
Honorable mention, pole vault
Honorable mention, long jump
Honorable mention, triple jump
Trinity Hutchison, senior
Second Team, 4x100-meter relay
Honorable mention, long jump
Honorable mention, triple jump
Sierra Cates, junior
Second Team, 4x100-meter relay
Third Team, 100-meter
Honorable mention, 200-meter
Abby Lusco, sophomore
Honorable mention, discus
Carson Weaver, freshman
Second Team, 4x100-meter relay
Boys Awards
Drew Lusco, junior
Honorable mention, discus
Honorable mention, shot put
Jordan Hall, sophomore
Honorable mention, 4x100-meter relay
Quaid Brandon, sophomore
Honorable mention, 4x100-meter relay
Mason Morris, freshman
Honorable mention, 4x100-meter relay
Justin Hodge, freshman
Honorable mention, 4x100-meter relay
