SISTERS — The Grant Union track team came away from the Sisters Invite on Wednesday, March 30, with a solid performance by the boys and valuable experience for the girls.
The boys placed second overall, finishing with 80.5 points. The girls notched a seventh-place finish, leaving the meet with 29.5 points.
The 10 teams that participated in the invitational meet were mostly from class 2A and 3A schools. Class 6A’s Summit and class 4A’s Madras and Sisters, the host team, made up the rest of the field.
Individually, the Prospector boys ended the day with fifth-place or better finishes in eight events.
Justin Hodge and Luke Jackson finished third and fourth in the 100 meter dash. Jackson also placed third in the 200 meter dash. The 110 hurdles saw a pair of Prospectors secure top five finishes, with Landon Boyd and Quinn Larson placing third and fourth.
The team’s lone first-place finish came in the 300 meter hurdles courtesy of Landon Boyd. Skylor Boyd also placed in the event, finishing fifth.
The 4x100 relay team, consisting of Andrew Hunt, Mason Morris and holdovers from last year’s state championship team Justin Hodge and Luke Jackson, finished third. The 4X400 relay team of Luke Jackson, Cashton Wheeler, Brady Dole and Landon Boyd logged a fifth-place finish at the meet.
Field events for the boys resulted in two top five finishes. Justin Hodge secured his fourth top four finish in the meet competing in the long jump. Hodge finished fourth in the event. Mason Benge rounded out the top five placers for the boys, finishing fifth in the triple jump.
The Grant Union girls had top five finishers in six events.
Carson Weaver got things started for the Lady Pros, finishing fifth in the 100 meter dash. Aliciana Archibald’s 3,000 meter race was good enough for a fourth-place finish in the event. The girl’s 4X100 team, composed of Lauryn Pettyjohn, Katelyn Hughes, Sydnie Brandon and Carson Weaver, ended the meet with a fifth-place finish.
Field events produced three fifth-place finishes for the girls: Carson Weaver on javelin and Morgan Randleas in both the high jump and long jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.