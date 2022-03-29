PRINEVILLE — The 2A Grant Union track team more than held its own in the Crook County Ice Breaker, an 11-team meet held March 17 in Prineville that was filled with 4A, 5A and 6A squads.
The Prospector girls finished fifth with 56.5 points, 2.5 points behind 5A Ridgeview and just ahead of 4A Estacada. The boys finished fourth with 80.5 points, 5.5 points behind 5A Crook County and well ahead of Class 6A’s Caldera.
Individually the girls had three top-six placers across four events. Carson Weaver placed second in the 100 meter dash and fifth in the high jump. Katelyn Hughes placed fifth in the 300 hurdles. Rounding out the placers for the girls was Heidi Jackson, who placed sixth in the pole vault.
The boys had 11 top-six finishers across 11 events. Justin Hodge placed second in the 100 meter dash, second in javelin and second in the long jump. Luke Jackson placed fourth in the 100 meter dash. Brady Dole placed fifth in the 800 meter race. Landon and Skylor Boyd both placed in the 110 meter hurdles, with Landon finishing second and Skylor finishing sixth.
In field events, Tucker Carpenter placed fifth in shot put. The triple jump saw three individual placers for the Prospector boys, with Mason Benge finishing in third place. Andrew Hunt placed fourth in the event, and Cashton Wheeler placed fifth.
Grant Union coach Sonna Smith was happy with the team’s finish in competing against some of the larger schools in the state.
”We beat every 3A team at the meet and even some of the larger schools as well,” she said.
”Our numbers are our strength. We had some events where we had multiple placers in a single event, and we scored points in the events that we didn’t win but had people compete and finish.”
Smith says she’s still evaluating her team and figuring out the best distances for her runners.
The Grant Union boys and girls track teams are in action next on Wednesday, March 30, at the Sisters Invite in Sisters. Field events start at 4 p.m. and track events start at 4:30 p.m.
