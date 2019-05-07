The 2A Grant Union Prospector girls team won their home invitational on Friday with 215.50 points, staying ahead of the Enterprise Outlaws by 58 points.
The Grant Union boys tied with the 3A Burns Hilanders with 140 points for first.
A total of nine teams battled in what was the final meet before district championships, including the 1A Prairie City boys and girls — both finishing in fourth place. Monument, Long Creek and Dayville teams also competed.
The Prospector girls had a boost for the win from athletes placing first in 10 events, including Kaylee Wright, Abby Lusco, Sydney Brockway, Trinity Hutchison and the 4x100-meter relay team with Wright, Hutchison, Sierra Cates and Carson Weaver — the team recording their fastest time this season at 51.27, shaving 14 seconds off their previous record.
Grant Union head coach Sonna Smith said it was a good opportunity to have their District 5 opponents from Enterprise attend the home meet.
“We had some great competition with them, and it gave us a better idea of what we will have to do at district to make it to state,” she said. “We had a strong showing by our girls team that was capped off by a 14-second PR in the girls 4x400 relay.”
The team, placing third, includes Cates, Weaver, Shanniyah Hall and Katelyn Hughes.
Smith said it was a good day overall for the boys team.
Justin Hodge bettered his time in the 100 and placed third. Quaid Brandon and CJ Glimpse improved their 200-meter dash. Glimpse also lengthened his throw in javelin. Mason Morris increased his long jump by 3.5 feet.
Setting personal records on the girls side were Sierra Cates in both the 100 and 200, and Abby Lusco in discus, adding over 6 feet to her previous mark.
Prairie City Panther head coach Nate Barber said he was impressed with his team’s performance.
“The Grant Union meet was probably the best that our team has competed all year,” he said. “Hopefully, that means that they are peaking at the right time.”
He said Syd Holman, Levi Burke and Tristan McMahan are pushing each other to improve in the long jump.
“Syd and Levi are also up there in the javelin,” he said.
Holman added nearly 13 feet to his javelin throw for second place, setting a personal record with a mark of 132-10. Burke took the win with a throw of 148-00.
Holman also broke his previous record in the 100-meter dash, taking first place with a time of 11.65, and set a personal record in the long jump.
Burke placed first in javelin, long jump and high jump.
McMahan also competes well in the 110 and 300 hurdles, and “is looking fast,” Barber said. He bettered his time in the 110 hurdles, clocking in at 18.07 for second place, and he won the 300 hurdles.
Jake McHatton threw the discus 7 feet farther than his previous record with a mark of 111.07 for second place behind Grant Union’s Drew Lusco.
On the girls side, Haley Pfefferkorn, Hailee Wall and Rilee Emmel all improved in throwing. Abbey Pfefferkorn and Mikiah Kimble ran faster in the 100 and 200, and Barber hopes they’ll also “step it up” in the high jump.
Samantha Workman set a season record in the triple jump with a mark of 29-08, placing second behind Brockway.
Monument head coach Jeff Schafer said his team set personal records in every event.
“It’s a good build up” to the district meet, he said.
“It’s nice to have our two boys in javelin get to the finals,” he said, noting that Donovan Schafer added 10 feet to his javelin throw to finish third with a mark of 109-02, putting him in the running for the district meet. Nic Ciochetti also competed for seventh place and set a personal record.
Mark Thomas shaved 3 seconds off his 1,500-meter run, placing third behind two Burns athletes.
For the Monument girls, Faythe Schafer went from a discus throw of 83-10 in the preliminaries to a personal record of 87-06 in the finals. Coach Schafer said she has also thrown in the 90s at practice.
Long Creek saw improved sprinting from Lucchese Douglas in the 100 for the girls, and James Kreamier in the 100 for the boys. Carter Burnette improved his 800.
The Dayville boys competed in their first-ever 4x400-meter relay, placing third. For the girls, Hallie Rhoda set a personal record in shot put. Both Rhoda and Hallie Collins advanced to the finals in shot put. Collins placed fourth, and Rhoda placed eighth.
Grant Union will host the 2A Special District 5 Championships in John Day at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, with a total of eight teams competing, including Enterprise, Culver and Heppner.
Monument and Long Creek will compete Saturday, May 11, at the 1A Special District 3 Championships in Moro where 12 teams will compete at Sherman Junior-Senior High School, starting at 10:30 a.m. Competitors include teams from Mitchell/Spray, Dufur and Condon/Wheeler.
Prairie City and Dayville will hit the road Friday, May 10, at the 1A Special District 4 Championships in Baker City where the action starts at 10 a.m., vying against 13 other teams, including Adrian, Crane and Jordan Valley.
Barber said he’s looking forward to the forecast of sunny skies. For the past two years, the competition included chilly weather with rain and biting wind.
“We want to have a good week of practice and get ready to roll,” he said.
