Senior Grace Taylor goes up for a kill Saturday, Oct. 30, during the first round of the state playoffs against Sheridan at Grant Union High School. The Lady Pros beat the Spartans 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the state championships and will host Vernonia at Grant Union at a still-to-be-determined time.
Shanna Northway, Grant Union's volleyball coach, confers with her team during a timeout Saturday, Oct. 30, in the first round of the state playoffs at the Grant Union High School. The Lady Pros beat Sheridan, 3-0, to move on to the quarterfinals and will host Vernonia Tuesday, Nov. 2 at a still-to-be-determined time
Halle Parsons (left), a sophomore and Lauryn Pettyjohn, a senior, get into position Saturday, Oct. 30, during the Lady Pros first playoff match against Sheridan in the gym at Grant Union High School. Grant Union volleyball advanced to the quarterfinals of the state championships and will host Vernonia Tuesday, Nov. 2 at a yet-to-be-determined time.
From left, seniors Carson Weaver, Lauryn Pettyjohn, and Grace Taylor get into position Saturday, Oct. 30 during the team's first playoff match against Sheridan. The Lady Pros beat the Spartans 3-0 and will play Vernonia Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the quarterfinals.
JOHN DAY — Lady Prospector volleyball is moving on to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs after the team defeated Sheridan 3-0 in front of a hometown crowd on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Grant Union, after putting down Stanfield in a three-set thriller on Tuesday, Oct. 26 on the road (25-19, 26-24, 26-24), the Lady Pros had spring in their step on Saturday and made quick work of the Spartans in the first two sets, handily winning both 26-14.
The Spartans stubbornly held on in the third set, at one point knotting up the score at 22 apiece.
However, according to sophomore Jaydika Anderson, the team leaned on each other to forge ahead in the decisive third set, 27-25, to run away with the win.
Drewsey Williams, a sophomore, said the energy the hometown crowd brought made a significant impact as well.
For her part, senior Paige Gerry said the team had confidence in one another to pick up the win.
Shanna Northway, Grant Union's volleyball coach did not immediately respond to the Eagle's request for comment.
Grant Union is now 22-10 overall and, as of Oct. 26, ranked No. 4 in the state.
The Lady Pros will host the fifth-ranked Vernonia Loggers at an undetermined time Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The Loggers are 20-5 overall and 11-5 in league play.
