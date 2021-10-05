Grant Union senior Paige Gerry jumps up to spike the ball Saturday, Oct. 2, during the Lady Pros’ Dig Pink game. The annual event, which raises awareness of breast cancer and raises money to buy a mammogram machine for Blue Mountain Hospital, returned after taking a year off during the pandemic.
Grant Union senior Paige Gerry jumps up to spike the ball Saturday, Oct. 2, during the Lady Pros’ Dig Pink game. The annual event, which raises awareness of breast cancer and raises money to buy a mammogram machine for Blue Mountain Hospital, returned after taking a year off during the pandemic.
JOHN DAY — Grant Union’s volleyball team picked up a pair of wins on Saturday, Oct. 2, putting down both Enterprise and Pilot Rock by identical 3-0 scores in front of a packed gym that was a sea of pink ribbons, pink balloons and pink uniforms as the team brought back its annual Dig Pink event after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The year, according to Principal Ryan Gerry, the annual rally donates all of the funds from ticket sales and a raffle basket with donated items from local businesses to the Blue Mountain Hospital Foundation to help purchase a 3-D mammogram machine.
Gerry said volleyball teams around the state have their own versions of a Dig Pink game to help raise awareness of breast cancer and raise money to fight the disease. What sets Grant Union apart, he said, is that the school has made the game an event with colorful decorations and recognition of community members who have been impacted by breast cancer.
Gerry said the volleyball team and a group of parents and coaches decorate the gym for the event every year.
Grant Union head volleyball coach Shanna Northway facilitates and organizes the entire event and recruits people to help support the process.
Northway declined the Eagle’s request for comment.
Gerry said Grant Union would have the drawing for the fundraiser baskets on Oct. 19, during the Lady Pros’ final home game against Burns.
The Oct. 19 matchup at home will be a rematch for Grant Union after falling to Burns 3-1 on Sept. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.