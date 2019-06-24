Four Grant Union Prospector volleyball players, who graduated earlier this month, battled at the Saturday, June 22, Oregon volleyball All-Star competition at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
Kaylee Wright, Hailie Wright, Trinity Hutchison and Alcie Moore were on a team led by Grant Union head volleyball coach Ali Abrego.
Abrego led one of four teams that included a mix of the state's top 1A through 6A players.
She said her team won the first match and lost the second in three sets, earning second place.
"It was great," she said. "These kids are incredible. Getting one last chance to work with them was really sweet, and I'll miss them a lot."
Last season, Hailie Wright was named All-State first team, setter; Kaylee Wright, first team, outside hitter; Hutchinson, second team, middle blocker; and Moore, honorable mention, setter.
Coming up next month, Abrego said she and the 2019-2020 team will attend volleyball camp July 22-26 in Kelso, Washington.
The team is planning a kids volleyball camp Aug. 5-6 at Humbolt Elementary School in Canyon City.
