The Grant Union Prospector volleyball team is advancing to round one of the OSAA State Championships, facing the Monroe Dragons at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in Monroe.
Grant Union placed third at the 2A-6 Blue Mountain Conference District Tournament and received a wildcard to advance based on their OSAA ranking.
Grant Union ended up ranked 13th, and with OSAA's adjusted playoff ranking, they are seeded 12th in the playoff round.
The Prospectors have a 13-16 overall record, 7-5 in league.
Monroe is ranked and seeded No. 5., and they are 18-4 overall, 13-1 in the 2A-3 Central Valley Conference.
Three other teams from the Blue Mountain Conference also advanced to the playoffs, the No. 3-seeded Union Bobcats, the No. 10-seeded Weston-McEwen TigerScots and the No. 11-seeded Stanfield Tigers.
The 2A State Volleyball Championship tournament, the Final Eight, will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9, at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
